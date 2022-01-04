Clouds return Wednesday with colder temperatures returning Thursday

Clouds will return to the ArkLaTex Tuesday night and Wednesday ahead of another cold front. Colder air returns to the area Thursday and Friday with a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

Tuesday has been a mostly sunny and warmer day around the ArkLaTex. We got off to a cold start with morning lows mainly in the mid to upper 20s. Afternoon temperatures have returned to the upper 50s to low 60s over most of the area. The warming trend will continue for one more day. Expect slightly above-normal temperatures Tuesday night with lows bottoming out in the 30s and lower 40s. Daytime highs Wednesday will range from the upper 50s north to the low to middle 60s south.

Futurecast shows that the south wind that returned to the area Tuesday will continue to transport moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the area. Consequently, we will see an increase in clouds Tuesday night. The clouds will stick around Wednesday ahead of a cold front. The front will move through the area late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. There is a very slight chance that we could see some light rain mainly over the eastern half of the area. Most of the rain from the front will fall to our east. Thursday will begin with lots of clouds and end with some sunshine. Much cooler temperatures will return behind the front. Highs Thursday will struggle to make it into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows Thursday night under a clear sky will dip back into the upper 20s.

Our next best chance of more widespread rain will hold off until this weekend. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday and Saturday night. As of right now, severe weather chances are looking rather low. The focus of thunderstorms will likely shift to the southern third of the area Sunday. This is likely when the chance for a few strong storms will be at its highest. Temperatures this weekend will be mild once again as highs return to the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows Saturday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s. Lows Sunday morning will be in the 50s and 60s.

Models are coming together now to show that most of the area can expect to see rainfall totals this weekend at around ½” It will be possible that a few scattered locations could see totals of one to two inches. Next week will see temperatures that should stay fairly close to normal with highs mainly in the 50s. Overnight lows will settle into the 30s and 40s. We could see a chance for some rain across the area late next week.

