Clouds, the chance for light rain, and cool temperatures could linger through much of the weekend

Look for the clouds to stick around with a slight chance for a scattered shower through Saturday night. Sunshine returns Monday with a big warm-up just in time for Christmas. Our next chance for rain will likely hold off until the end of next week.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Friday was a cloudy and cool day around the ArkLaTex. The upper-level disturbance that brought our clouds will move right over our area this weekend. This means that the clouds will stick around with a chance for a few scattered showers from tonight through Saturday night. Look for lows Saturday morning to be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Daytime highs will mainly be in the low 50s. This disturbance will begin to pull away from our area Sunday. Sunday will likely begin with lots of clouds and a very slight chance for a shower over the eastern half of the area. It will likely end with a decrease in the clouds over the western half of the area. High temperatures Sunday will be closer to normal in the mid to upper 50s.

Upper-level high pressure will then take control of our weather pattern just in time for Christmas. Look for a big warm-up that will begin Monday and continue through Christmas day. Highs Monday under a mostly sunny sky will be in the low to middle 60s. HIghs by Christmas day will be in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees. We will likely stay dry around our area through Thursday.

By the end of the week, the upper-ridge will have moved far enough to the east that we will see the first in a series of disturbances arrive Friday bring a chance for a few showers. That chance for rain will likely linger through most of next weekend. Despite the rain, look for the above-normal temperatures to stick around through next weekend. Check back to this article for my normal evening live update at 8:30 pm. I’ll have the lastest possibilities on what our weather might be like as we head out of 2019 and into 2020.

–Todd Warren

