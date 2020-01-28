Breaking News
Powerful earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
Live Now
Pres. Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton

Clouds to stick around through Friday with cool temperatures..nice warm-up for the weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

It looks like the clouds could stick around for the next several days with below normal temperatures. Sunshine and much warmer temperatures will return just in time for the weekend. Our next best chance for rain will likely hold off until next week.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Tuesday was a cloudy, cooler and rainy day around the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the clouds and rain, temperatures stayed in the 50s. Those cool temperatures will likely hang around for several more days as it appears that we will continue to see plenty of clouds. Rainfall around the area will wind down as the disturbance moving through the area moves to our east. While rainfall chances for the rest of the workweek will be rather low, we won’t see much sunshine as the upper-level flow over the area will stay out of the southwest. We will have to keep an eye out for Friday as another disturbance will move to our south. Most of the rain associated with this system will stay to our south in the Gulf of Mexico.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Upper-level high pressure will settle over the ArkLaTex just in time for the weekend. This will bring an abundant supply of sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Highs Saturday will likely climb above normal in the low to middle 60s. Highs Sunday will warm to the upper 60s to low 70s as the sunshine will continue.

Next week will likely begin with an increase in clouds. Another upper-level disturbance could squeeze out some rain late Monday through Tuesday. We should turn a bit cooler by the middle of next week behind this system. Head back to this article Tuesday evening at 8:30 pm for my live update that will have the latest on any more rain this week and the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

56° / 49°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 70% 56° 49°

Wednesday

56° / 44°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 56° 44°

Thursday

53° / 43°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 53° 43°

Friday

54° / 40°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 54° 40°

Saturday

62° / 42°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 62° 42°

Sunday

69° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 69° 50°

Monday

68° / 56°
Showers
Showers 40% 68° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

4 PM
Light Rain
60%
57°

55°

5 PM
Light Rain
60%
55°

53°

6 PM
Rain
80%
53°

52°

7 PM
Rain
80%
52°

52°

8 PM
Rain
80%
52°

52°

9 PM
Rain
80%
52°

52°

10 PM
Rain
80%
52°

51°

11 PM
Light Rain
60%
51°

51°

12 AM
Showers
50%
51°

51°

1 AM
Showers
60%
51°

51°

2 AM
Showers
60%
51°

51°

3 AM
Showers
40%
51°

51°

4 AM
Showers
50%
51°

51°

5 AM
Showers
50%
51°

50°

6 AM
Showers
40%
50°

50°

7 AM
Showers
40%
50°

50°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
50°

51°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
51°

52°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

53°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

55°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
56°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories