Clouds to stick around through Friday with cool temperatures..nice warm-up for the weekend

It looks like the clouds could stick around for the next several days with below normal temperatures. Sunshine and much warmer temperatures will return just in time for the weekend. Our next best chance for rain will likely hold off until next week.

Tuesday was a cloudy, cooler and rainy day around the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the clouds and rain, temperatures stayed in the 50s. Those cool temperatures will likely hang around for several more days as it appears that we will continue to see plenty of clouds. Rainfall around the area will wind down as the disturbance moving through the area moves to our east. While rainfall chances for the rest of the workweek will be rather low, we won’t see much sunshine as the upper-level flow over the area will stay out of the southwest. We will have to keep an eye out for Friday as another disturbance will move to our south. Most of the rain associated with this system will stay to our south in the Gulf of Mexico.

Upper-level high pressure will settle over the ArkLaTex just in time for the weekend. This will bring an abundant supply of sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Highs Saturday will likely climb above normal in the low to middle 60s. Highs Sunday will warm to the upper 60s to low 70s as the sunshine will continue.

Next week will likely begin with an increase in clouds. Another upper-level disturbance could squeeze out some rain late Monday through Tuesday. We should turn a bit cooler by the middle of next week behind this system. Head back to this article Tuesday evening at 8:30 pm for my live update that will have the latest on any more rain this week and the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

