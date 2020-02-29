Clouds will increase tonight and Sunday; rain returns next week

Today was a great afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower to middle 70s. The ArkLaTex was spoiled with lots of sunshine. Although, a few cirrus clouds could be found in the region. Tonight, lows will not be as cool with lows dipping into the 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday, temperatures will not be as warm because of the extra cloud cover. Highs will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. By the afternoon, a few rain showers could develop. The better rain chances will occur Monday-Wednesday. The best chance of rain will fall on Tuesday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible.

Highs for Sunday

However, models are still in disagreement on the timing of the upper low. Regardless, the ArkLaTex could experience some heavy rain too. Through Thursday, most of the region will see 1-2″ and some heavier totals will be expected. Sunshine will return for Friday and next weekend.

The next seven days

