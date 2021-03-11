Clouds, wind, and warm temperatures lead up to a line of storms Sunday

Look for the clouds, wind, and above-normal temperatures to continue through Saturday. A cold front will bring the threat for strong to severe storms Sunday. A second disturbance could bring a few storms next Wednesday.

Thursday was another mostly cloudy, windy, and warm day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began more than twenty degrees above normal in the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs once again soared into the 70s and low 80s.

Don’t expect much change over the next few days. We will continue to see plenty of clouds. It will stay rather breezy and temperatures will stay well above normal. Rain chances will stay rather low with a few sprinkles possible. Friday will begin with lows in the low to middle 60s. We will once again see daytime highs in the 70s north to the low 80s south. Expect similar temperatures Saturday.

It still appears that a cold front will sweep through the area sometime during the day Sunday. It will most likely arrive in Texarkana and Shreveport late early in the afternoon. Severe weather will be possible along the line with damaging wind posing the biggest threat. The Storm Prediction Center still indicates that we will have a slight risk for severe weather. This means that we could see some scattered reports of severe weather.

Given the speed that this line will move through the area, rain shouldn’t cause too many issues with amounts in the range of a quarter to one-half inch. A second disturbance will bring another chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday. This activity could also be rather strong, but it is a bit early to determine the extent of any severe weather threat.

Temperatures next week will be cooler, but still above normal for most of the week. Highs will mainly be in the 70s before cooling into the upper 60s by the end of the week. Overnight lows will begin in the 50s before cooling into the 40s. Once Wednesday’s disturbance moves out, we should settle into a period of dry and mild weather for the last half of next week and next weekend. Stay Tuned!

