Cloudy and chilly conditions for Wednesday; frosty temperatures Thursday AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the northern parts of the ArkLaTex, we saw a little bit of snow on the grassy surfaces! This morning, temperatures are at freezing. For the northern edge of the region, be aware of some slick spots while driving! The clouds will be very stubborn and very slow to clear. By the afternoon and evening hours, the clouds will be all out of the area.

Thursday morning, temperatures will drop down into the middle and upper 20s. With the freezing temperatures in the forecast, people, pets, pipes, and plants very important for Thursday morning. With high pressure nearby, the next few afternoons will be very nice and bright. Thursday, we will see highs in the 50s. For Friday, highs will get close to 60 degrees for some.

Highs for Wednesday

Rain will make a return to the forecast. The next chance of rain will come by Friday night into Saturday morning. I am not expecting any major downpours. The rain should move out for Saturday afternoon. The mild temperatures and sunny conditions will return for next week.

The next seven days