Cloudy and cold Thursday.. beautiful weekend on the way before rain returns next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday morning we are starting out with temperatures in the 40s, with a few areas north of I-30 in the upper 30s.

Skies remain overcast and we are in for another day without sunshine. We may see an occasional period of mist or drizzle during the daylight hours. Our next disturbance will bring a chance of light rain tonight and early Friday. Any accumulations will likely be less than a tenth of an inch.

The overcast skies will keep temperatures cold again today, as highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. There won’t be much of a breeze as wind will be out of the northeast at 5 miles per hour.

After a few early day showers Friday, we will begin to see drier air move in and we may actually see some late day sunshine.

The weekend is going to be amazing, with sunshine returning Saturday with highs in the low 60s before we push 70 degrees Sunday.

Weekend forecast

Enjoy the dry pattern as our next cold front will bring an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. The severe weather threat looks low, but we will see a few thunderstorms given the warmer temperatures to begin the week.

Much colder air will arrive behind this front during the middle of next week.

Extended forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

50° / 42°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 50° 42°

Friday

54° / 38°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 54° 38°

Saturday

60° / 41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 60° 41°

Sunday

72° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 72° 51°

Monday

68° / 61°
Showers
Showers 40% 68° 61°

Tuesday

71° / 45°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 71° 45°

Wednesday

52° / 39°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 52° 39°

