Cloudy and cool conditions continue through Friday with light rain..sunshine returns this weekend with a big warm-up

Clouds will stick around Thursday with some light rain possible late Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Sunshine returns this weekend with a huge warm-up. Rain returns Monday with a few thunderstorms possible Tuesday. Colder air returns by the middle of next week.

Wednesday was another cloudy, cool, and drizzly day around the ArkLaTex. Don’t expect much change for the next few days. The clouds will stay put through Friday. Another batch of upper-level energy will help to squeeze out a few areas of light rain late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. I wouldn’t expect to see much rain in the rain gauge as a result of this system. The heaviest rain will likely stay well to our south. Thanks to the clouds, daytime temperatures will stay below normal. Look for highs both Thursday and Friday to be in the low to mid-50s.

Upper-level high pressure will build over our part of the country this weekend. This will allow for the return of some sunshine and a very quick warm-up. Daytime temperatures Saturday will warm into the low to middle 60s. HIghs Sunday will soar into the low to middle 70s! This pleasant weather pattern won’t last long. Two disturbances will bring back some rain to begin next week. The first will bring a chance for some showers Monday. The second and stronger system will arrive Tuesday and will bring a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms. We will have to keep an eye on this system as highs Tuesday will approach 70 and we will have plenty of moisture in place to aid in increasing the strength of a few storms.

The passage of the second disturbance will usher in some colder air. We could see a few lingering showers Wednesday. Sunshine should return by next Thursday and Friday. Next week will likely close with highs falling back to the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. Check back to this article for a live update on the week ahead that will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

