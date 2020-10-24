Cloudy skies sticking around for tonight and Sunday; rain and storms increasing next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday, the clouds are stuck for everyone in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are only in the 50s. It feels nice with the drier airmass in place. Tonight with the clouds around, temperatures will remain steady in the 40s and 50s. On Sunday, we will see a surge of warmer air head northward. However, it is unclear how far to the north the warmer air will get. Some of the warmer air will decrease some clouds and help push clouds into the 70s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Next week, we are looking at an active weather pattern. Currently, an upper-level system is over the Northwest which is producing rain and snow. The system will slide into the Desert Southwest. Monday, a weak cold front will produce some rain mainly over the northern parts of the region. We may see some more showers for Tuesday. I think the best chance for rain will come on Wednesday. The upper system will move through producing showers and storms. On the backside, the system will drag down some colder air for Thursday night. The heavier rain totals will fall over the northern half of the ArkLaTex.

The same system will draw up our next tropical system. Today, Tropical Depression 28 is born near the Yucatan. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday. The good news is the system will weaken as it moves towards the United States. Unfortunately, Louisiana is in the cone so we need to watch it carefully. Models show the system away from the ArkLaTex.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss