Cloudy skies sticking around for tonight and Sunday; rain and storms increasing next week

Saturday, the clouds are stuck for everyone in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are only in the 50s. It feels nice with the drier airmass in place. Tonight with the clouds around, temperatures will remain steady in the 40s and 50s. On Sunday, we will see a surge of warmer air head northward. However, it is unclear how far to the north the warmer air will get. Some of the warmer air will decrease some clouds and help push clouds into the 70s.

Next week, we are looking at an active weather pattern. Currently, an upper-level system is over the Northwest which is producing rain and snow. The system will slide into the Desert Southwest. Monday, a weak cold front will produce some rain mainly over the northern parts of the region. We may see some more showers for Tuesday. I think the best chance for rain will come on Wednesday. The upper system will move through producing showers and storms. On the backside, the system will drag down some colder air for Thursday night. The heavier rain totals will fall over the northern half of the ArkLaTex.

The same system will draw up our next tropical system. Today, Tropical Depression 28 is born near the Yucatan. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday. The good news is the system will weaken as it moves towards the United States. Unfortunately, Louisiana is in the cone so we need to watch it carefully. Models show the system away from the ArkLaTex.

