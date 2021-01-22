Cloudy skies to continue; thunderstorms and warmer temperatures Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I hope everyone is doing their best to enjoy this Friday. Drier air is eroding some of the clouds north of Interstate 30. However, for many of us, we will remain stuck with the clouds. This afternoon, temperatures warmed into the lower 60s in Idabel and DeQueen. Tonight, we will see temperatures falling into the 40s with 30s to the north.

Saturday will remain cloudy too. Temperatures will range from the 40s to the north and potentially 60s over the southern edge of the ArkLaTex. Saturday night, we will a warm front approach the region. The front will lift temperatures into the 60s and 70s for Sunday. In addition, the rain will be on the increase Saturday night and Sunday. Yesterday, a Slight Risk was issued for the northwest corner of the region. Today’s outlook removed the risk because of the certainty of storm energy that will be available. It is possible to see some strong storms near and north of Interstate 30.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday

The rain and storms will come to an end Monday morning. Drier air will win out for the rest of the day and Tuesday. The active pattern will continue with another shortwave moving through Wednesday. It remains unclear how much moisture will be around. For the next seven days, we will see highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

The next seven days