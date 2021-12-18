Cold air and some sun returns Sunday, warm Christmas weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The strong cold front that moved through the ArkLaTex Saturday will leave us stuck in the cold air Sunday and Monday, but another warming trend will bring unseasonably warm weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The cold front brought a beneficial round of rainfall with radar estimating most areas picked up about 1 inch of rain so far. The rain will come to an end Saturday evening into Saturday night with a strong north wind pushing dry and cold air into the region. Skies will clear overnight with only a few scattered clouds lingering by Sunday morning.

Cold air will settle into the region overnight as lows will fall into the 30s and low 40s. We may see a brief freeze Sunday morning near and north of I-30 with lows falling to 32 degrees or below in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and some areas of Arkansas. Cover up your plants and don’t forget to bring your pets inside.

Saturday night into Sunday morning forecast low temperatures

If you have any outdoor plans on Sunday there won’t be any rainfall, but it will be a chilly day despite some sun returning. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-50s, with a steady north breeze of 10 miles per hour adding a wind-chill to the temperatures making it feel like it’s in the 40s throughout the day. Clouds will return late Sunday ahead of the next weather disturbance that will keep us cold Monday, and bring a slight chance of rain back to the ArkLaTex.

This area of low pressure will move across Texas and into the ArkLaTex Monday morning. The increase in clouds will hold highs in the 40s Monday, and we may see a few rain showers resulting in light accumulation across Texas and Louisiana at times during the day.

Once this rain moves out late Monday you can say goodbye to the rain for the rest of the week, and hello to our next round of warm temperatures.

Sunshine and a south wind will push highs into the 60 again by Wednesday, and into the 70s for Thursday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. No rain in sight Tuesday through at least next Sunday.