Cold air arrives in the northern ArkLaTex Tuesday, chance of rain increases tomorrow, Arctic air for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A very difficult to forecast weather pattern is taking shape across the ArkLaTex. We know the coldest air of the season is on the way in the upcoming days. What is unknown is the extent of any winter precipitation threat as we could see a chance of snow/ice perhaps late Thursday, this weekend, and again early next week.

For Tuesday, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s at sunrise with patchy to dense fog bringing mist and drizzle at times. The clouds won’t let through much sun today and we will see a big spread in temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas where the effects of our Arctic front will begin to be felt. Most of us will be in either the 50s or 60s with some areas south of I-20 warming into the 70s.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

Despite the clouds, the chance for rain will be fairly low throughout the day. We may see a few isolated rain showers develop this morning, with very light accumulations. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with otherwise mostly cloudy to overcast skies lingering throughout the day.

As the cold front begins to move into the remainder of the ArkLaTex Wednesday, the chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms will increase Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. While the severe weather threat is low, due to the cold air, we may see some small hail with any of the stronger thunderstorms Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Scattered rain showers will continue on and off into Thursday evening.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Friday

The thinking at this point is the precipitation will move out before temperatures drop below freezing in the northern ArkLaTex Friday morning. If we see any lingering rain showers we could see a brief period of freezing rain Friday morning mainly along and north of I-30. Little to no travel impacts are expected.

Highs will drop into the 30s and 40s Friday while we receive a break from any rain or winter weather.

As we move into the weekend temperatures will be very cold in the 20s and 30s for much of the day Saturday. Some forecast models are hinting at a disturbance moving through that could bring snow flurries or freezing rain with again little to no impact expected at this time.

A third push of precipitation is expected next Monday, at this point this looks to be our best chance at accumulating snow but it’s too far out to say for certain. A lot to watch in the weather pattern for the remainder of the week.