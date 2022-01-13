Cold air returns this weekend with light snow possible Saturday night

The warm temperatures will stick around Friday. A strong cold front will bring a slight chance of rain and colder temperatures Saturday. A little bit of snow will be possible for parts of the ArkLaTex Saturday night. Warmer temperatures return early next week.

Thursday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures began in the thirties and low forties across most of the area. Temperatures Thursday afternoon have soared into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday will feature another day of above-normal temperatures. Overnight lows will once again dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Daytime highs will return to the mid to upper 60s.

Futurecastshows that we will see a strong cold front make its way into the area late Friday night and Saturday. Ahead of the front, we will see a mostly clear sky Thursday night. Expect Friday to begin with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will gradually increase from north to south Friday afternoon. AsIs the cold front moves into the area Friday night, we will see a chance for a few scattered showers. The best chance of rain will likely be over the eastern half of the area. Most of Saturday is looking dry under a cloudy sky. It will be quite windy Saturday with a northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph. As the main upper-level disturbance moves near the ArkLaTex Saturday night, it is possible that we could see a mix of rain and snow over especially the Northeast half of the area. No snow accumulation is expected at this time.

The weekend will end with the return of some sunshine Sunday along with below normal temperatures. Look for lows Sunday morning to range from the upper 20s to middle 30s. Daytime highs Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A warming trend will then begin Monday and continue into the middle of next week. Look for daytime highs to return to near 70 by Tuesday. Overnight lows will eventually return to the 40s and 50s.

Our next disturbance will move through the area Wednesday and Wednesday night. As of right now, it appears that rainfall chances will be low. Rainfall amounts will also be very light. Long-range models continue to show that rainfall totals from now through next weekend will likely be below 1/2 inch for most of the area. Cooler air will settle back into the area late next week and next weekend. Daytime highs will settle into the 50s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 20s and 30s.