SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After record-breaking highs Sunday, a cold front is making steady progress through the ArkLaTex this morning and it will bring a cold and breezy start to the week. Rain will taper off through the morning, but we will have another chance of widespread rainfall Tuesday.

Temperatures are falling into the 40s behind the front across the northern ArkLaTex this morning, and what’s left of the warm air south of I-20 will go away quickly with temperatures likely to settle into the upper 40s and low 50s for much of the day in all areas. A breezy northwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts to 20 to 25 miles per hour is expected through sunset.

Monday afternoon temperatures

The cloud forecast will be tricky, but I expect some sun to return north of I-30 this afternoon, while most areas will stay under mostly cloudy skies. The chance of rain is very low after the noon hour.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

This cold front will stall south of the ArkLaTex today, and get pushed back into the region tomorrow. After a cold night with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, a cold rain will develop throughout the day Tuesday. The rain will pick up throughout the morning across much of Texas and Louisiana, with showers moving into the I-30 corridor during the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but no severe weather is expected. Tuesday highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

We could see an additional half an inch to 1 inch of rainfall which will be beneficial in helping to relieve ongoing drought conditions.

Pleasant weather is expected to return midweek with rain ending early Wednesday, and some sunshine returning Wednesday and Thursday. It will stay cool Wednesday with highs in the low 60s followed by our warmest day of the week in the low 70s Thursday.

Another cold front is expected to bring rainfall Friday and this one will pack some very cold air. In fact, it could be cold enough to see a brief chance for winter weather in some areas late Friday.

The weekend looks dry with highs in the 50s Saturday and warming into the mid-60s Sunday.