Cold air returns Wednesday with lingering rain showers.. steady rain develops later in day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cold air has returned to the ArkLaTex this morning as temperatures have fallen into the 40s behind a cold front, a breezy north wind is bringing wind-chill temperatures in the 30s.

We have a few lingering rain showers along and south of I-20 through east Texas and Louisiana. This is where on and off rain will remain for much of the day. The northern ArkLaTex will stay dry during the daylight hours, under otherwise mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

1-hour radar loop

It is looking likely that another round of rain will develop later this afternoon and spread north into the ArkLaTex tonight. Rain chances will increase in all areas late this afternoon through tonight. Expect rain to continue for a few hours Thursday morning with most areas drying out as we move into Thursday afternoon.

Additional rainfall accumulations will be in the 1 to 2-inch range across much of east Texas and Louisiana which could lead to an isolated flood threat of some roadways and poor drainage areas.

Additional rainfall accumulations Wednesday through Thursday

Temperatures will run unseasonably cold throughout the day. After starting out in the low to mid-40s, we will only warm a few degrees in all areas putting high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. A breezy northeast wind will add a wind-chill factor to the temperatures for much of the day.

Wednesday forecast highs

When rain comes to an end Thursday, we will continue to see clouds for much of the afternoon before skies begin to clear late Thursday into Friday morning. This will set-up a round of freezing temperatures for much of the region. We will finally see sun in all areas Friday.

Sunshine will be short-lived as clouds will return Saturday before a chance of rain showers Sunday. Any threat for severe weather looks low, but we may see a thunderstorm or two.

We will likely start out dry next week. After that forecast models are split, with the American model showing rain returning Wednesday, and the European model showing a dry pattern for much of the week.

