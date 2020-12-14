Cold air settles in this week, another chance for rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Even though we are still a week away from the official start of Winter, we are already there as highs will be in the 40s and 50s for much of the week.

For your Monday morning, the weekend cold front is carrying all of the rain to the east. We did have a few reports of snow overnight in Red River as well as McCurtain counties. Temperatures are falling through the 30s, and we are expecting a breezy north wind through at least sunrise so some areas are waking up to wind-chill temperatures in the 20s. Good idea to take a warm jacket or sweater with you today as it will stay cold with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

The trickiest part of the forecast today will be cloud cover. We will likely see a few lingering clouds early in the day, but it looks like dry air will win out and bring some sunshine to all areas this afternoon. Overall, we’ll call it partly cloudy with no chance of rain today or tonight.

We won’t stay dry for long, as our next disturbance will move in Tuesday into early Wednesday. Clouds will increase Tuesday morning which will keep us cold throughout the day, highs may wind up in the 30s in the northern ArkLaTex, with the rest of the region in the low to mid-40s. A cold and light rain may develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. If some of the precipitation lingers overnight, which looks possible, and temperatures fall to near freezing we could see some sleet/snow mix once again north of I-30. Given the light precipitation amounts, little to no accumulations or travel impacts are expected.

Clouds may linger Wednesday keeping many of us in the 40s again, but we should enjoy some sunshine returning Thursday as well as Friday. Highs late this week will be in the 50s, and perhaps near 60 degrees Friday.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, keep an eye on Saturday. Forecast models are in strong agreement that rain will develop during the day which may impact some of those outdoor activities. As of now, it looks dry Sunday with weekend highs in the 50s.