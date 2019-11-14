Cold air stays with us Thursday.. rain to taper off later this morning into the afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold rain is falling across much of the ArkLaTex this morning. Rain will taper off through the morning and come to an end this afternoon with cold air staying throughout the day.

Most of the showers are moving east to west across Texas and Louisiana, but we have seen scattered showers as far north as the I-30 corridor.

1-hour radar loop

A cold front will move in later today and bring an end to the rainfall in most areas by the afternoon, but a lingering shower could be possible later this afternoon across the Toledo Bend region.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Even though we have a cold front moving in, it won’t drop our temperatures from their already cold levels. The front will bring sunshine to the northern ArkLaTex today due to the dry air it will drag in. Look for the ‘warmest’ temperatures today to be across Oklahoma and Arkansas where we’ll reach the 50s, with rain/clouds holding much of east Texas and Louisiana in the 40s for another day.

Thursday forecast highs

With clearing skies tonight most areas will drop to near or below freezing for a few hours Friday morning.

Thursday night into Friday morning forecast lows

Drier air takes over Friday/Saturday with highs cool but comfortable, in the mid to upper 50s. A slight chance of rain will roll through Sunday night into early Monday morning. Most of this will occur during the overnight hours so there will be little to no impact on any daytime outdoor activities.

