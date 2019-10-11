Cold air to take over in all areas by late Friday morning.. showers to continue throughout day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A very strong cold front is moving through the ArkLaTex this morning, and it will bring a taste of winter this afternoon. Don’t leave home without a jacket and umbrella today.

Many of us are waking up to temperatures in the 70s, but a steady temperature drop will occur throughout the day. By late this morning most areas will have fallen into the low to mid 50s, with a breezy northwest wind of 15 to 25 miles per hour behind the front bringing wind-chill temperatures in the 40s for the remainder of the day.

Expected afternoon temperatures

Rain and a few thunderstorms will accompany the front this morning. If we maintain thunderstorms south of I-20 we could see some small hail and lightning, but no severe weather is expected today.

1-hour radar loop

Even after the rain this morning, we may see additional showers and isolated thunderstorms into the afternoon. We will likely see rain come to an end in all areas later this evening into tonight.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A very cold night is on the way, as clearing skies and the cold Canadian dry air behind the front will let us drop into the 30s and low 40s. We may see some frost north of I-30 early Saturday morning.

Lows Friday night into Saturday morning

