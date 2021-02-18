Cold air will keep roads icy through Saturday morning, record lows possible in upcoming days, warmer by Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arctic air will be sticking around for a few more days which could lead to some record lows tonight and tomorrow. This will result in a very slow melting of snow and ice on all roads. There will likely be significant travel impacts due to ice through Saturday morning. Conditions will rapidly improve Sunday as we will begin a much-needed swing in temperatures back to normal.

Thursday morning has been breezy and cold with temperatures in the 20s. The big question today is how much sun we will see, and it may not be much across as we’ll stay mostly cloudy through the afternoon. Highs will only be above freezing for an hour or two this afternoon winding up in the low to mid-30s. Don’t expect much melting on the roadways.

Thursday high temperatures

Skies will clear tonight which will let temperatures plummet into the teens. Right now it appears we will approach the record low in Shreveport which is 15 degrees. This will cause a re-freeze of snow and ice that is able to melt into a slush today. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. Friday. Protect pipes, plants, and pets as you have been throughout the week.

These cold temperatures will bring another dicey morning commute Friday. We will enjoy more sun which should help the melting process, but highs will struggle to reach the mid-30s again. By the time we reach Saturday a south breeze and temperatures in the 40s should result in rapidly improving road conditions through the weekend.

High temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the 50s. There is a very slight chance of rain Sunday night into Monday. Our warming trend carries into next week as we will be popping champagne and dancing in the streets when temperatures return to the 60s.