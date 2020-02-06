Cold and breezy Thursday.. warming trend tomorrow.. rain and thunderstorms for much of next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our temperatures are in the low to mid 30s this morning, and we have had a few reports of snow in northeast Texas and Oklahoma. The majority of the precipitation is now moving east of the ArkLaTex.

1-hour radar loop

Cold and dry air is now moving in from the northwest, but we may see a light band of drizzle or snow flurries continue mainly north of I-20 through mid-morning. Accumulating snow is not expected.

Even with sun returning in some areas it will be a very cold afternoon as well. High temperatures are forecast to only reach the low to mid-40s, but a breezy northwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour will keep wind-chill temperatures in the 30s through the afternoon and evening.

Skies will clear tonight and all locations will drop below freezing with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Tonight’s lows

A quick warming trend arrives tomorrow with a returning southwest breeze and lots of sunshine pushing highs into the upper 50s and low 60s. A cold front late Friday into early Saturday will bring a slight chance of showers early in the weekend. A few late day showers will be possible Sunday so we’ll sandwich in a lot of dry time in between if you have outdoor plans.

Next week is looking messy. A series of disturbances and fronts will keep a high chance of rain and thunderstorms in the pattern Monday through Wednesday. The severe weather threat looks low early in the week but we’ll have to keep an eye on Wednesday. Several inches of rain will be possible, with some forecast models showing 3+ inches of rain on the way next week. Stay tuned!

Extended forecast

Thursday

44° / 30°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 0% 44° 30°

Friday

63° / 36°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 63° 36°

Saturday

61° / 47°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 61° 47°

Sunday

71° / 59°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 70% 71° 59°

Monday

68° / 54°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 68° 54°

Tuesday

62° / 55°
Showers
Showers 50% 62° 55°

Wednesday

65° / 49°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 65° 49°

35°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
36°

37°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
37°

38°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
38°

40°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

42°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

42°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

43°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

43°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

41°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

39°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

8 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

9 PM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

10 PM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

11 PM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

12 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

2 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

3 AM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

4 AM
Clear
0%
31°

31°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

31°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

31°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

