SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We may have a few hours of dry weather early this morning, but it will turn into a cold and rainy day in a hurry.

A stationary front draped along the Texas/Louisiana coast will be the trigger for a large area of rainfall that develops early this morning and moves into the ArkLaTex after sunrise. Rain will become widespread in the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana in the hours after sunrise, moving into the I-20 corridor by 9 or 10 a.m., and to I-30 by the late morning and early afternoon. The chance for rain will be slightly lower north of I-30, but we can’t rule out rain anywhere today. A few thunderstorms may develop south of I-20, but no severe weather is expected.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

The rain and clouds will keep our weather very cold today. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s, with a light north breeze of 10 miles per hour.

The rain will make it difficult to do anything outside, but it is much needed to alleviate ongoing drought and burn bans. Accumulations will be in the half an inch to 1-inch range south of I-20. There is potential to see 2+ inches of rain in some locations near Toledo Bend Reservoir.

Rain will end tonight with temperatures falling into the 30s. We may see a freeze for a few hours after midnight near and north of I-30, so it’s a good idea to keep covering up your plants in these areas.

Pleasant weather will return tomorrow and especially Thursday. Wednesday will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday will be sunny and warmer with highs approaching 70 degrees.

Friday will bring a strong cold front and another chance for rain to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will fall quickly behind this front Friday night into Saturday morning.

It will be sunny and cold Saturday with highs in the low 50s, with temperatures rebounding into the mid and upper 60s Sunday. Warm weather with highs in the 70s is looking likely for much of next week.