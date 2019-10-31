Cold and windy Halloween.. Freeze Warning in effect tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Halloween will feel like a blustery winter day as temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees. A Freeze Warning will be in effect overnight.

Our cold front is moving east carrying the last of the rain showers with it. We may see some lingering clouds this morning but sunshine will gradually return throughout the day.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

The story today will be the very cold temperatures. We have fallen into the 30s this morning with a northwest wind of 15 to 25 miles per hour bringing wind chill temperatures in the 20s and low 30s.

Highs will be in the upper 40s or low 50s, but wind chill temperatures will stay in the 30s and low 40s for much of the day.

Wind will relax after sunset, but it will be cold for the trick-or-treaters as we will have temperatures in the low 40s at 7 p.m. and falling into the 30s by 9 p.m.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect overnight (3 – 9 a.m.) for all counties and parishes in the ArkLaTex. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s or low 30s. Cover or protect any sensitive vegetation and don’t forget to bring pets inside.

After a cold Friday morning, light wind and lots of sunshine will set up a cool but comfortable day with highs returning to the mid and upper 50s.

A dry cold front will bring a few clouds this weekend, but temperatures should manage to reach the low 60s in most areas Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Weekend mornings will stay cold with morning temperatures above freezing, but in the 30s.

