Cold and windy Halloween.. Freeze Warning in effect tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Halloween will feel like a blustery winter day as temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees. A Freeze Warning will be in effect overnight.

Our cold front is moving east carrying the last of the rain showers with it. We may see some lingering clouds this morning but sunshine will gradually return throughout the day.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

The story today will be the very cold temperatures. We have fallen into the 30s this morning with a northwest wind of 15 to 25 miles per hour bringing wind chill temperatures in the 20s and low 30s.

Highs will be in the upper 40s or low 50s, but wind chill temperatures will stay in the 30s and low 40s for much of the day.

Wind will relax after sunset, but it will be cold for the trick-or-treaters as we will have temperatures in the low 40s at 7 p.m. and falling into the 30s by 9 p.m.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect overnight (3 – 9 a.m.) for all counties and parishes in the ArkLaTex. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s or low 30s. Cover or protect any sensitive vegetation and don’t forget to bring pets inside.

After a cold Friday morning, light wind and lots of sunshine will set up a cool but comfortable day with highs returning to the mid and upper 50s.

A dry cold front will bring a few clouds this weekend, but temperatures should manage to reach the low 60s in most areas Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Weekend mornings will stay cold with morning temperatures above freezing, but in the 30s.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

49° / 32°
Mostly sunny and windy
Mostly sunny and windy 0% 49° 32°

Friday

57° / 39°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 57° 39°

Saturday

60° / 36°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 60° 36°

Sunday

60° / 42°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 60° 42°

Monday

63° / 56°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 63° 56°

Tuesday

66° / 56°
Showers
Showers 40% 66° 56°

Wednesday

65° / 50°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 65° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

38°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
39°

41°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

44°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

46°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

49°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

49°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

49°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

48°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

44°

7 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

9 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

10 PM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

11 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

12 AM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

1 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
0%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

4 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

5 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

6 AM
Clear
10%
33°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar