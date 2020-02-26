Cold and windy Wednesday.. warmer and dry this weekend.. thunderstorms return next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will send a blast of cold air through the region this morning, and it will remain cold and breezy throughout the entire day.

This front is dealing with a lot of dry air but we have seen a few short-lived rain showers in northeast Texas and Arkansas.

1-hour radar loop

The weather story for Wednesday will be the cold and windy conditions. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s in most areas with a northwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour. Wind will increase to 20 to 30 miles per hour at times throughout the day. This is pushing cold Canadian air into the region and highs will be in the 40s and low 50, with wind-chill temperatures in the 30s for much of the day. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect through 6 p.m., boaters should use caution due to heavy chop on area waterways.

Lake Wind Advisory through 6 p.m.

It looks like any rain will be short-lived. It is possible we may see a narrow band of showers move south across the ArkLaTex this morning bringing little in the way of any accumulation. After a mix of sun and clouds thorugh the morning, it will turn mostly sunny later this afternoon.

It will be a bitterly cold night as skies clear and wind becomes calm. We will see frost across the entire region as lows will dip into the mid and upper 20s.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning low temperautres

We will thaw out nicely later in the week and into the upcoming weekend. Weekend highs are now forecast to be in the low to mid-70s as a Spring-like pattern will take over. Expect sunny skies Saturday with increasing clouds Sunday.

Our next major weather maker will move in Monday and Tuesday of next week. Rain and thunderstorms will be possible later in the day Monday, with thunderstorms likely Tuesday. As of right now there is no definitely severe weather threat, but we will need to keep our eyes on Tuesday as it could become the day for a favorable setup for strong/severe storms. Rainfall accumulations early next week will be in the 1 to 2 inch range.

