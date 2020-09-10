Cold front advancing through the ArkLaTex; cooler temperatures staying west

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday morning is starting off wet in some parts of the ArkLaTex. The cold front is slowly making progress to the east. Behind the cold front, we are seeing temperatures in the 40s and 50s. However, the cooler temperatures will stay to the west of us. It remains to be seen how far east some of the cooler air will advance. For highs, temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s over much of East Texas and Southeast Oklahoma. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas. An upper ridge over the Southeast will not allow us to see much of the cooler air.

Thursday’s storms will fizzle out as we lose daytime heating. Friday is shaping up to be a nice afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will stay in the 80s and 90s. Saturday, you can expect the same with a mixture of sun and clouds. Although, an isolated shower or two could be possible in the afternoon. We will see an uptick in rain chance as move into next week.

A weak tropical wave will enter the Gulf of Mexico. The tropical wave and increased moisture levels will lead to slightly higher rain chances along the sea breeze. With the higher rain chances, daytime highs will not be as hot with temperatures warming in the 80s.

