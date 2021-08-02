Cold front and thunderstorms end our heatwave today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Nobody likes a Monday, but we’re all happy about this one as our recent heatwave will come to an end today. We should have enjoyable Summer temperatures through Thursday, but today you will have to deal with on and off thunderstorm activity.

The coverage of thunderstorms will be highest across east Texas and Louisiana this morning, mainly along and south of Interstate-20. While we don’t expect any severe weather, these storms are bringing some gusty winds and frequent lightning, along with heavy rain at times.

This front will be a slow mover, so we will be close enough to it throughout the day to see a few rounds of thunderstorms. As temperatures warm after sunrise we may even see some scattered thunderstorms develop behind the front across the northern ArkLaTex, but the highest likelihood of additional development today will remain along and south of the I-20 corridor in Texas and Louisiana. I think it’s possible the I-30 corridor will dry out by the afternoon, with the rest of the region seeing the rain end this evening into the overnight hours.

Given that the storms will be slow-moving today, and we could see a few rounds of storms in some areas, rainfall accumulations could exceed one inch in some areas. While flash flooding isn’t likely, the potential for some roadway flooding will have to be monitored this afternoon if some areas receive multiple rounds of thunderstorms.

I don’t think we’ll have too many complaints about the rain today because this will be what ends our heatwave. Temperatures will be in the 70s throughout the morning with the lingering rain and clouds holding our high temperatures in the mid-80s this afternoon. Wind will turn to the north which will bring a noticeable drop in humidity later this evening and tonight. Lows will drop into the 60s and low 70s overnight, and these comfortable nights and mornings should continue throughout the week.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The lower humidity levels will be with us through Thursday which should make Tuesday through Thursday’s weather enjoyable as well. We should see an increase in sunshine tomorrow after the rain completely ends with highs in the upper 80s. We will jump back into the low 90s under mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday, but the low humidity will make this a tolerable weather pattern with heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures below 100 degrees.

All good things must come to an end, as the heat and humidity will build Friday with the arrival of a south breeze off the Gulf of Mexico. Highs will return to the mid and upper 90s this weekend with a heat index once again over 100 degrees.