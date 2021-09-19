Cold front brings a few Tuesday storms and the coolest air of the season

The week will begin on a mainly dry, hot, and humid note. A cold front could bring a few thunderstorms late Tuesday. The coolest air of the season will invade the ArkLaTex to close out the workweek.

1-hour radar loop

Sunday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We have once again seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms develop over parts of the area. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s. We have warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon. Expect similar temperatures Monday as lows Monday morning will likely be in the low to middle 70s. The workweek will get off to a hot and humid start with highs in the lower 90s.

Futurecast shows that the rain that has developed across the area Sunday afternoon will quickly end Sunday evening. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Sunday night with some low clouds redeveloping late Sunday night. The low clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine Monday. Rain will be very limited Monday afternoon as the vast majority of the ArkLaTex will stay dry. Expect a partly cloudy sky Monday night. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. We will likely see some scattered storms develop near and ahead of the front. Severe weather is still not expected with this frontal passage.

Rainfall totals will likely vary a great deal around the ArkLaTex. Most of the area will likely receive amounts below an inch. There will be a few spots where an inch or two will be possible. Once the front moves through, it is looking likely that we could go more than a week without rainfall.

It still appears that the coolest air of the season so far will move into the area behind the front for the last half of the workweek. Both Thursday and Friday mornings we will likely see lows in the low to middle 50s. A few spots could actually dip into the 40s. We will begin a warming trend next weekend with highs gradually warming from the lower 80s to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will slowly warm into the low to middle 60s.

–Todd Warren