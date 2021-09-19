Cold front brings a few Tuesday storms and the coolest air of the season

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The week will begin on a mainly dry, hot, and humid note.  A cold front could bring a few thunderstorms late Tuesday.  The coolest air of the season will invade the ArkLaTex to close out the workweek.

1-hour radar loop

Sunday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex.  We have once again seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms develop over parts of the area.  Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s. We have warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon.  Expect similar temperatures Monday as lows Monday morning will likely be in the low to middle 70s. The workweek will get off to a hot and humid start with highs in the lower 90s.

Futurecast shows that the rain that has developed across the area Sunday afternoon will quickly end Sunday evening.  We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Sunday night with some low clouds redeveloping late Sunday night.  The low clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine Monday.  Rain will be very limited Monday afternoon as the vast majority of the ArkLaTex will stay dry.  Expect a partly cloudy sky Monday night.  A cold front will move through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.  We will likely see some scattered storms develop near and ahead of the front. Severe weather is still not expected with this frontal passage.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Rainfall totals will likely vary a great deal around the ArkLaTex.  Most of the area will likely receive amounts below an inch.  There will be a few spots where an inch or two will be possible.  Once the front moves through, it is looking likely that we could go more than a week without rainfall.

It still appears that the coolest air of the season so far will move into the area behind the front for the last half of the workweek.   Both Thursday and Friday mornings we will likely see lows in the low to middle 50s.  A few spots could actually dip into the 40s.  We will begin a warming trend next weekend with highs gradually warming from the lower 80s to the upper 80s to lower 90s.  Overnight lows will slowly warm into the low to middle 60s.

–Todd Warren 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss