Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Radar Rainfall Estimates

RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Radar Rainfall Estimates

RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Cold front brings Monday night storms followed by cooler temperatures Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Monday night bringing showers and a few strong thunderstorms.  Cooler air briefly returns Tuesday with a quick warming trend for the rest of the week.  Rain could return by the end of the weekend with a slight cooldown.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Monday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex.  Showers and thunderstorms have been on the increase thanks to a cold front approaching the area from the north.  Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s.  Afternoon temperatures have settled into the 80s and lower 90s.  Cooler air will settle in behind the front Tuesday.  Expect overnight lows Tuesday morning to range from the lower 60s north to the lower 70s south.  Daytime highs will mainly be in the low to middle 80s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Futurecast shows thunderstorms increasing over the area Monday afternoon and evening.  This activity will slowly spread to the south Monday night.  The rain will gradually end from north to south Monday night into Tuesday morning.  Most of the area will stay dry Tuesday with morning clouds gradually giving way to more sunshine. We will see a mostly clear sky Tuesday night with lows again dipping into the 60s.  More normal temperatures will return to the area Wednesday thanks to plenty of sunshine.

There is a chance that one or two storms could become severe with damaging wind being the main concern.  We also could see several pockets of heavy rain with one to two inches of rain possible in a few scattered spots.

Click to see continuously updated current and forecast weather information. Live updates provided as needed.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will settle back over our area late this week bringing lots of sunshine and plenty of heat.  Daytime highs will quickly return to the middle 90s.  Overnight lows will return to the low to middle 70s.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 48 hours.

The ridge will retreat back to the west this weekend.  This will allow the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to return to our weather picture by the end of the weekend.  That chance of rain could continue through most of next week.  Thanks to the clouds and possible rain, daytime highs will settle into the upper 80s to lower 90s.  Overnight lows will likely remain in the low to middle 70s. 

–Todd Warren  

Get the latest forecasts and updates by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss