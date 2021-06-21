Cold front brings Monday night storms followed by cooler temperatures Tuesday

A cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Monday night bringing showers and a few strong thunderstorms. Cooler air briefly returns Tuesday with a quick warming trend for the rest of the week. Rain could return by the end of the weekend with a slight cooldown.

Monday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Showers and thunderstorms have been on the increase thanks to a cold front approaching the area from the north. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoon temperatures have settled into the 80s and lower 90s. Cooler air will settle in behind the front Tuesday. Expect overnight lows Tuesday morning to range from the lower 60s north to the lower 70s south. Daytime highs will mainly be in the low to middle 80s.

Futurecast shows thunderstorms increasing over the area Monday afternoon and evening. This activity will slowly spread to the south Monday night. The rain will gradually end from north to south Monday night into Tuesday morning. Most of the area will stay dry Tuesday with morning clouds gradually giving way to more sunshine. We will see a mostly clear sky Tuesday night with lows again dipping into the 60s. More normal temperatures will return to the area Wednesday thanks to plenty of sunshine.

There is a chance that one or two storms could become severe with damaging wind being the main concern. We also could see several pockets of heavy rain with one to two inches of rain possible in a few scattered spots.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will settle back over our area late this week bringing lots of sunshine and plenty of heat. Daytime highs will quickly return to the middle 90s. Overnight lows will return to the low to middle 70s.

The ridge will retreat back to the west this weekend. This will allow the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to return to our weather picture by the end of the weekend. That chance of rain could continue through most of next week. Thanks to the clouds and possible rain, daytime highs will settle into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will likely remain in the low to middle 70s.

–Todd Warren