Cold front brings rain Wednesday night into Thursday

Weather

Expect some clouds to begin mixing with sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.  Another strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. Sunshine and below-normal temperatures return Friday and this weekend.

Monday was a very pleasant day around the ArkLaTex.  Low temperatures ranged from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.  Temperatures Monday afternoon have warmed into the low to middle 70s.  Temperatures Tuesday probably won’t be as chilly in the morning nor as warm in the afternoon.  Look for lows Tuesday morning to begin in the mid to upper 40s.  Daytime highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the low 70s.

Futurecast shows that we will begin Monday night with a clear sky.  Clouds will begin to spread over the area late Monday night.  Expect lots of clouds to mix in with a little sunshine Tuesday.  We will likely stay mostly cloudy and dry Tuesday night and Wednesday. 

A cold front will move through the area Wednesday night into Thursday.  This front will likely bring some showers and thunderstorms to the area.  It now appears that most of the rain that we will receive will fall Wednesday night.  The rain will likely end quickly from northwest to southeast Thursday morning.  Rainfall totals won’t do much to ease the developing drought conditions around the ArkLaTex.  Most areas will see totals of ¼ to ½”.

Cooler air will invade the area Friday and this weekend despite the return of lots of sunshine.  Look for daytime highs to return to the mid to upper 60s.  Overnight lows will dip into the low to middle 40s. We will likely see the sunny and dry conditions continue through most of next week.  Daytime highs will stay close to normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Overnight lows will range from the middle 40s to lower 50s.  Our next shot at some showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until the end of next week.

-Todd Warren

