Cold front brings strong storms Wednesday night followed by another week of dry weather

A cold front will bring a line of strong thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. Sunshine quickly returns Thursday and could stick around through most of next week. Temperatures stay near or slightly above normal.

Wednesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Morning low temperatures ranged from the middle 40s over the southeast to the middle 50s over the northwest. We have warmed up nicely this afternoon with temperatures reaching the low to middle 70s. The slightly above-normal temperatures will stick around Thursday thanks to plenty of sunshine. Lows will likely begin in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Daytime highs will return to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Futurecast shows a line of thunderstorms will roll through the area Wednesday night. The line could be strong to severe especially over the northwestern quarter of the area where it arrives sooner. It will move into the NW corner of the area late this evening, Texarkana by midnight, Shreveport between two and three am, and Natchitoches between five and six am. Thursday will likely see the return of some sunshine as any lingering clouds will move out of the southeastern early Thursday morning. That sunshine will likely stick around for most of the area Friday and this weekend. We will have to watch another surge of cooler air that will spread into the area Saturday. This could bring some light rain to the northern edge of the area. That scenario is looking rather doubtful right now.

Severe weather will be possible with this line over the northwest half of the area. SPC indicates that we will have a slight severe weather risk over the NW edge of the region. That risk decreases to marginal as the storms will be weakening some late tonight. Damaging wind and a little hail will be the main concerns.

Rainfall totals from this quick line of storms will likely be in the ¼ to ½” range over most of the area. It is possible that we could see totals of ½ to 1” over areas near and northwest of I-30 over the NW quarter of the area where the storms will be at their strongest.

Most of next week will be dry with near or slightly above-normal temperatures highs next week will mainly be in the low to middle 70s. Overnight lows will begin in the low to middle 40s and will gradually warm into the low to middle 50s. The warmer temperatures will be caused by a rather breezy south wind ahead of a disturbance that will bring our next chance of rain next Thursday and possibly Friday. Rainfall totals from this system should be similar to what is expected tonight. We will then cool down again by next weekend. Come back to our weather page Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm for a live update on tonight’s storm potential.

-Todd Warren