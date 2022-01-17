Cold front could bring severe storms Wednesday

Look for the warming trend to continue through Wednesday. A strong cold front will likely produce some thunderstorms that could be severe for parts of the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. Much colder air returns behind the front.

Monday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 20s and lower 30s. Thanks to plenty of sunshine we’ve seen afternoon temperatures climb back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The warming trend will continue Tuesday. It will be cold Tuesday morning but not as cold as what we experienced this morning. Overnight lows will likely dip into the 30s. Sunshine will combine with a gusty south wind to warm temperatures into the upper 60s to lower 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky around the ArkLaTex Monday night. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday as we stay dry. Clouds will likely increase Tuesday night. A strong cold front will enter the northwestern corner of the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning. This front will move across the area during the day and will likely produce strong to possibly severe thunderstorms over the southeast half of the area Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Severe weather will be possible with large hail becoming one of the biggest concerns. A tornado or two will also be possible especially over the southeast edge of the area late Wednesday afternoon.

Futurecast shows that rainfall potential with this cold front will vary greatly. Amounts will probably be less than a tenth of an inch over the northwest half of the area but could approach one in over the southeast half of the area southeast of Shreveport.

Much colder air will move in behind the cold front. Ahead of the front, Wednesday afternoon highs will likely be in the low to middle 70s. Behind the front highs will dip into the low to middle forties Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will dip into the low to middle twenties. This will be some of the coldest air of the winter so far. We will begin another warming trend this weekend as sunshine will settle in look for daytime highs to return to the low 60s by Monday. Overnight lows will eventually warm into the 30s. Another disturbance will bring our next chance of rain next Tuesday. As of right now, it appears that we will be warm enough that wintry weather will likely not be a concern. It also appears as if we will be cool enough that severe weather will be unlikely. Next week will likely close with slightly below normal temperatures with highs in the low to middle fifties and lows in the low to middle 30s.