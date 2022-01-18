Cold front could bring strong storms Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be breezy and warmer Tuesday, followed by a strong cold front arriving Wednesday. This front will bring a chance of a few strong thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, and very cold air to close out the week.

It will be cold through the early morning today as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Once the sun is up and a south breeze kicks in our highs will warm comfortably into the upper 60s and low 70s, about 10 to 15 degrees above average for the date. It will become breezy midday with a sustained wind out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts in the 20 to 25 mile per hour range.

Our strong cold front is still a day away, and we will see mid and high-altitude clouds roll through today in advance of this front. It will be partly cloudy, no rain is expected, and then we will turn mostly cloudy overnight with mild lows in the 50s. You do not have to cover up plants tonight.

The cold front will arrive late Wednesday morning across the northern ArkLaTex and we may see a few scattered rain showers midday. As the front rolls into the I-20 corridor, it will reach warmer air and a broken line of thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon. These storms will push south and out of the ArkLaTex Wednesday night.

Conditions are favorable for a strong storm or two, and the Storm Prediction Center has areas along and south of I-20 in Louisiana and Texas in the ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe weather. 1 or 2 storms could bring high wind or large hail, but no widespread severe weather is expected. The main hours for severe weather would be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm outlook Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night

Temperatures will drop off quickly behind the front, going from the 70s during the day to the 30s Wednesday night. If any rain lingers into the 10 p.m. to midnight window we could see a brief change over into sleet mainly across northwest Louisiana, but the window for this to occur is small, so no significant impacts are expected.

Clouds will be slow to clear Thursday, and a breezy north wind will push cold air in all day. Thursday highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Lows Thursday and Friday night will be in the low to mid-20s. This cold stretch will continue into a dry weekend with highs returning to near 60 degrees by early next week.