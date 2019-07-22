Tracking the Tropics banner

Cold front late Monday to bring heat and humidity relief this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a hot and humid Monday, BUT we have relief to look forward to in the upcoming days as a rare summer cold front moves through later today into tomorrow. This will bring lower humidity and below normal highs for several days this week.

The typical summer day is on the way through this afternoon, as morning temperatures in the mid-70s will eventually warm into the low and mid-90s with heat index values pushing 100 degrees or above. 

Monday forecast highs

The late-arriving front will move into the northern ArkLaTex later this afternoon/evening bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms across northeast Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas late in the day. The front will make slow progress through the region bringing a chance of showers and storms further south into east Texas and Louisiana later this evening through the overnight hours. Some of the storms may linger across these areas through midday Tuesday. There is no severe weather threat but storms could bring gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief heavy downpours. Rainfall accumulations will be less than an inch in all areas. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The main headline with this front will be the needed break from the July heat. Highs will be in the 80s in many areas Tuesday through Thursday, with a north wind pushing the humidity out of the region. This will allow overnight temperatures to fall into the low and mid 60s in many areas. This is rare, as in we could push record lows rare. The comfortable mornings will be with us for the remainder of the week, but afternoon highs will eventually return to the 90s Friday through the weekend. Enjoy the break!

