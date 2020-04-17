Cold front moves in Friday, severe storms possible this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will move in today and that will hold our high temperatures in the 60s north of I-20, with most areas warming into the low and mid-70s across east Texas and Louisiana where the front will arrive this afternoon and evening. We do have two rounds of possible severe weather this weekend.

This morning a south wind is increasing our humidity and that is resulting in increasing cloud cover. So far we don’t have any rainfall, but it’s possible we will see a few showers develop this afternoon into tonight, along with an isolated thunderstorm or two. There is no severe weather threat today or tonight.

1-hour radar loop

We do have two potential rounds of severe weather this weekend. The first will be Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. A warm front will bring 1 or 2 storms capable of large hail or high wind. Any severe weather will be stray or isolated in nature, rather than widespread.

Severe weather risk Saturday afternoon into Saturday night (wind/hail)

A more widespread and potentially significant round of severe storms will be possible Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. There remains some uncertainty with storm timing, but we should have enough warm and unstable air in place ahead of an approaching cluster of storms that a damaging wind threat is possible across much of east Texas and Louisiana. A few tornadoes will be possible mainly south of I-20, especially if storms hold off until the late morning or afternoon. The severe weather threat will come to an end quickly Sunday afternoon.

Severe weather risk Sunday (damaging wind gusts, large hail, isolated tornadoes)

Thunderstorms will be moving fast enough that we will likely avoid any flash flooding issues, but some 1 to 2 inch accumulations will be possible between now and Sunday afternoon.

Potential rainfall accumulations through this weekend

We will get a nice break from thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday with comfortable temperatures to begin next week. We are watching another potent storm system that will arrive in the ArkLaTex Wednesday. This system may also bring a chance of severe weather midweek.

Extended forecast

