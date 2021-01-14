Cold front to arrive later today; cooler temperatures ahead through the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday morning is starting off on a cool note. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. Winds are out of the southwest. Currently, we have a cold front to our northwest in the Plains. The cold front will quickly slide to the south today. In addition, winds will begin to become more breezy out of the southwest. The cold front will move through late this morning and early afternoon.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

With a dry airmass in place, the cold front will not produce any rain. Behind the cold front, we will see temperatures dropping into the 30s. Friday and the weekend are looking bright but cool. Highs will drop back into the 50s. Friday will be a windy afternoon. It is possible to see wind gusts around 25-30 mph.

Highs for Thursday
Lows for Friday morning

The streak of sunny skies will end Monday. Next week, an upper disturbance will develop in Baja California. A cold front will stall over the ArkLaTex leading to higher rain chances for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Heavy rain will be possible. Next week, we could see rainfall totals average between 2-4 inches in some spots of the ArkLaTex.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss