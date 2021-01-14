Cold front to arrive later today; cooler temperatures ahead through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday morning is starting off on a cool note. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. Winds are out of the southwest. Currently, we have a cold front to our northwest in the Plains. The cold front will quickly slide to the south today. In addition, winds will begin to become more breezy out of the southwest. The cold front will move through late this morning and early afternoon.

With a dry airmass in place, the cold front will not produce any rain. Behind the cold front, we will see temperatures dropping into the 30s. Friday and the weekend are looking bright but cool. Highs will drop back into the 50s. Friday will be a windy afternoon. It is possible to see wind gusts around 25-30 mph.

Highs for Thursday

Lows for Friday morning

The streak of sunny skies will end Monday. Next week, an upper disturbance will develop in Baja California. A cold front will stall over the ArkLaTex leading to higher rain chances for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Heavy rain will be possible. Next week, we could see rainfall totals average between 2-4 inches in some spots of the ArkLaTex.

The next seven days