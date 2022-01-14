Cold front to bring a chance of light snow to some areas late Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Winter will make a return trip to the ArkLaTex this weekend. A chance of light snow remains a possibility for the northern ArkLaTex late Saturday, but before we get there it will be a comfortable Friday.

Friday morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s at sunrise. We will see some early day sunshine, but clouds will gradually increase and thicken during the day leaving us mostly cloudy this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s and near 70 degrees in some areas of Texas and Louisiana. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A strong cold front will arrive early Saturday morning. This will be a dry frontal passage in most areas with only light rain expected to develop across Arkansas and Louisiana early to mid-morning. Temperatures will drop throughout the day. We will likely have temperatures in the 30s and 40s in the afternoon, with a northwest wind of 20 to 25 miles per hour bringing afternoon wind-chill temperatures in the teens in some areas.

Wind-chill temperatures Saturday afternoon

As temperatures drop below freezing across the northern ArkLaTex Saturday afternoon, an area of light rain and snow is expected to move into the I-30 corridor between 4 – 8 p.m. Light snow flurries and snow showers may fall for a few hours especially in northeast Texas and southern Arkansas. The temperatures may be too warm for snow along I-20, but we can’t rule out a few snow showers as far south as the I-20 corridor late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The 60 and 70-degree temperatures we’ve had the past few days will keep the ground temperatures too warm for any snow accumulations, but we may see a light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces. Bridges and overpasses may see light icing across the I-30 corridor Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning but no major impacts are expected.

Snowfall potential Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning

It will remain breezy and cold Sunday, but temperatures will wind up in the upper 40s and low 50s melting any snow and ice that accumulated during the day Sunday.

The cold air won’t stick around too long, a comfortable warming trend will bring highs in the 60s and low 70s by Tuesday. A midweek cold front will bring a slight chance of rain Wednesday, with colder air returning Thursday and Friday.