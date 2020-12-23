Cold front to bring a chance of rain and isolated strong thunderstorms Wednesday, turning windy and cold late in the day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex today bringing a chance of rain showers later this morning, and a few isolated storms late in the day mainly across east Texas and Louisiana. Prepare for a big temperature drop late this afternoon into tonight.

1-hour radar loop

The Wednesday morning commute is looking to be a dry one in most areas. We are on the ‘warm’ side of the front today as temperatures will be in the 50s this morning, and wind up in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon Rain will likely develop at some point this morning across the northern ArkLaTex, but the majority of the rain will hold off until the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

As the cold front encounters the warmer air south of I-20 late this afternoon or early this evening, thunderstorms may develop in an area that is favorable for a high wind gust or isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook includes much of Louisiana and southern Arkansas. The window for severe weather will be this afternoon through early this evening.

Severe weather threat Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning

Nothing has changed with the expected rainfall accumulations. We will likely see less than a quarter-inch of rain in most areas, with a quarter to half-inch accumulations south of I-20 where a few thunderstorms may develop later in the day. We may have some wet roads for the commute late in the day, but no flood concerns are expected.

This front will send a blast of cold air in tonight as lows will drop into the 20s and low 30s. It will also be very breezy with gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour out of the northwest bringing wind-chill temperatures in the teens and 20s Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s and low 50s.

Christmas morning will be cold with temperatures in the 20s, but with light wind and lots of sunshine bringing cool and comfortable afternoon highs in the 50s.

Slight rain chances will return late this weekend into early next week. Ahead of a cold front that will arrive Monday highs will be in the 60s this weekend, then fall into the 50s next Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front looks to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms Wednesday.