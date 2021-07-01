Cold front to bring a chance of rain later today and tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex later this evening into tomorrow. It will be too late to help with the heat Thursday, but we should enjoy some ‘cooler’ Summer weather tomorrow, and likely through the 4th of July weekend as well.

We will spend all day ahead of this front which is now moving through northern Arkansas and Oklahoma. We are still stuck under a ridge of high pressure which has trapped the usual heat and humidity in our neighborhoods. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s today with heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures at or slightly above 100 degrees.

Thursday afternoon forecast highs

Most of the rain associated with our incoming cold front will fall tomorrow, but we may see a few spotty showers early this afternoon ahead of the front, with a better chance for scattered storms during the late afternoon and evening in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas. This activity should dissipate at sunset leaving us mostly cloudy tonight with a few lingering overnight showers.

The front will trigger additional showers and thunderstorms Friday morning, and we may scattered rainfall on and off throughout the day. Behind the front, we will feel a drop in humidity and temperatures, as highs will be in the mid-80s Friday afternoon with a light north wind pushing in dry air behind the front. No severe weather is expected but thunderstorms may bring frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Friday afternoon forecast highs temperatures

For your 4th of July weekend, it remains mostly good news as far as the forecast. The front will stall just south of the ArkLaTex Saturday, so we could pull a few rain showers off the front mainly along and south of I-20. The northern ArkLaTex will be dry, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with lower humidity.



The Fourth will bring a little more sunshine and another day of low humidity with highs near 90 degrees, and a very slight chance of a daytime shower mainly south of I-20. We should have dry conditions and temperatures in the low to mid-80s at sunset when most of the fireworks shows will be going on.

The rain won’t wait long to return. This front will return to the ArkLaTex next Monday bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon Monday through Wednesday. This rain should be relatively light, with forecast models showing less than an inch of rain over the next 7 days, with isolated spots perhaps picking up between 1 to 2 inches of rainfall which won’t bring any flash flooding concerns.

Forecast rainfall amounts through next Wednesday

In tropical news, Tropical Storm Elsa has formed in the South Atlantic and is forecast to move towards the Gulf Of Mexico early next week. An area of low pressure over Texas will likely steer this east of the ArkLaTex, but we will still need to keep an eye on this one.

National Hurricane Center Tropical Storm Else forecast path through next Tuesday