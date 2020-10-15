Cold front to bring a chance of rain showers Thursday, cooler temperatures arriving throughout the day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex this morning, so half of us will feel a cool down early this afternoon, the rest of us will feel the cooler air arrive during the late afternoon and evening.

Mild and humid Gulf air is being drawn into the region ahead of the front this morning, and temperatures won’t be as cold through the morning commute as most of us will start out in the mid to upper 60s. Expect increasing clouds this morning, with scattered light rain arriving before noon in Oklahoma and southern Arkansas, around noon across northeast Texas and the Texarkana area, and during the late afternoon along I-20 including Shreveport/Bossier, Marshall, and Minden.

It is possible we could see a few isolated thunderstorms today as well, but no severe weather is expected. Rainfall accumulations with today’s front will likely range from a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch.

The temperature forecast will vary depending on your location. The northern ArkLaTex (including Texarkana) will likely experience high temperatures in the low 70s late this morning or right around the noon hour. As the front passes through there will be a quick temperature drop and a breezy north wind settling in through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s later this afternoon and evening so take a jacket even though you may not need it this morning.

Shreveport will likely warm into the low 80s by 2/3 p.m. As the front rolls through it will drop temperatures into the low 60s early this evening with a breezy north wind settling in late in the day.

Thursday forecast hgihs (highs along I-30 will occur late this morning)

Rain will likely dissipate late tonight with dry air bringing clearing skies overnight and into Friday morning. After starting out Friday in the 40s and low 50s, a cool north breeze will hold highs in the 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies.



Saturday is setting up to be a pleasant day, with a cool morning and warm afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. We will see lots of sunshine with clouds increasing Saturday night into Sunday.

A cold front will likely stall north of the ArkLaTex late in the weekend into early next week. We will stay on the warm side of the front with highs forecast to reach the upper 70s and low 80s Sunday through Wednesday. We may see the occasional light rain shower Monday through Wednesday, but no significant weather of heavy rain is expected. There remains some uncertainty with the weather pattern next week so check back for updates in the upcoming days.

