Cold front to bring a few storms and a cooler weekend

A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday night through Friday. Expect a dry and cooler weekend. Thanksgiving looking warm with a chance of rain. Thunderstorms are possible during Thanksgiving weekend.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Thursday was a mostly cloudy and warm day around the ArkLaTex. Rain was mainly confined to the northern half of the area. That will change Thursday night and Friday. A cold front will move through the area and will produce some showers and thunderstorms across the area. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and a few of the storms could be on the strong side. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a ‘marginal’ risk for severe weather mainly over the southern half of the area. This means that any severe weather in those areas should be rather isolated. If we have any issues, wind will likely be the biggest concern.

Models indicate that most of the area will receive anywhere from one-half inch to one inch of rain. There could be a few locations that receive amounts in the one to two inch range.

Cooler air will move in behind the front. Expect temperatures behind the front to fall through the 60s and into the 50s Friday afternoon. It will be much cooler Saturday. Daytime highs will drop to the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows Saturday will be in the low to mid-40s. A warming trend will begin Sunday as we should see highs back into the 70s by Monday. Lows should return to the 50s by Tuesday.

Much of next week could be an off and on rainy week. We’ll see a slight chance for some rain Tuesday through Thanksgiving day. Our best chance for rain next week will likely hold off until next Saturday when another strong cold front moves through the region. Check back to this article this evening at 9 pm for a live update on Friday’s storms and for the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ long-range outlook.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.