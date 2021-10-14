Cold front to bring a little rain Friday and cooler temperatures this weekend

Weather

A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Friday and will bring some scattered storms to the SE half of the area.  Much cooler air will invade the area behind the front this weekend.  Temperatures return to normal by the middle of next week and then cool down again.

Thursday was a cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with some scattered t’showers.  Temperatures began in the 60s and low 70s and have struggled to warm into the 80s.  We will likely see one more very warm night for this time of year Thursday night.  Temperatures Friday morning will likely begin in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  The combination of a little sunshine and a gusty southwesterly wind ahead of the approaching cold front will warm temperatures into the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon for much of the area.  Highs will probably stay in the 70s over the NW part of the region where the front moves through sooner.

Futurecast shows that any rain over our area will likely end Thursday night.  Friday will begin with lots of clouds and a small chance of a scattered shower.  Expect a few breaks in the clouds ahead of the cold front that will lead to a chance for some scattered thunderstorms mainly near and southeast of Shreveport.  The clouds will rapidly decrease Friday afternoon and evening behind the front.  We will see a clear sky Friday night and lots of sunshine through the weekend.  Any storms that develop near the front Friday will likely not be severe.  Friday will also be a rather windy day with southwesterly winds shifting to the northwest and blowing at 15 to 20 mph.

We will see some of the coolest temperatures of the season so far this weekend.  Highs will dip into the low to middle 70s.  Overnight lows will plummet into the mid to upper 40s.  Most of next week is looking dry with a warming trend through the first half of the week.  Highs will likely return to the lower 80s.  Overnight lows will warm to the upper 50s to lower 60s.  Another surge of slightly cooler air will move into the area late next week.  It is possible that we could squeeze out some rain during the middle of the week.  We will end next week with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the low to middle 50s.  

-Todd Warren

