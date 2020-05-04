Cold front to bring a little thunder and more normal temperatures..a second front brings more thunder Friday

Your latest Weather Authority forecast:

A cold front will bring an end to our streak of days with above-normal temperatures. A few strong storms will be possible Monday night over a small part of the ArkLaTex. A second front will bring more thunderstorms Friday and below normal temperatures for the weekend.

Monday was another quiet and warm weather day around the ArkLaTex. We witnessed a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures again soaring into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will make its way into our area Monday night. Thunderstorms that develop to the north and west of the ArkLaTex Monday afternoon will move into the northwestern sections of the area late Monday evening. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is a marginal risk that one or two of these storms could be near severe limits when they move in. Wind will probably be the main issue with any strong storms.

The storms will likely weaken as they move southeast into ETX and NW LA late Monday night. The rain threat will shift to the south Tuesday and out of our area by Tuesday evening. Most of Tuesday is looking mostly cloudy and cooler. Look for lows Tuesday morning to be in the mid to upper 60s for most of the area. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunshine will return to our area Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be near normal at night with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Daytime highs will be near or slightly above normal in the low to middle 80s.

A second cold front will bring more rain to our area Friday. We will likely see more rain from this system as models show that most of the area could receive at least an inch of rain. Most of the upper-level support for this system will again be well to our northeast, but a strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.

Below normal temperatures will return to the ArkLaTex behind this second cold front. Look for highs to fall to the low to middle 70s this weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s. It’s quite possible that temperatures will stay near or below normal well into next week.

–Todd Warren