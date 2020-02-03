Cold front to bring a risk for isolated severe storms Tuesday evening..winter mix possible NW Wednesday evening

A strong cold front will end our streak of warm days and bring a chance for a few storms. There is a slight chance for a little wintry mix Wednesday night for a small part of the ArkLaTex. Sunshine returns by the end of the workweek.

Monday began with a little bit of sunshine but ended with lots of clouds and some scattered showers. Temperatures were once again above normal and expect that to continue through most of Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This front will move through the area Tuesday and Tuesday night. It will bring a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we do have enough moisture and upper-level support in place to enable a storm or two to become strong to possibly severe Tuesday afternoon and evening. Confidence in this severe weather scenario is not the highest at this point. However, if the storms do manage to get going, they could create some issues with damaging wind. That risk is looking highest to the east of Shreveport and Texarkana over NC Louisiana and SC Arkansas.

Colder air will invade our area behind the front. After highs Tuesday ahead of the front in the low 70s, look for temperatures Wednesday to stay in the 50s. We will likely see lots of clouds and areas of rain over the ArkLaTex Wednesday. Most of this rain will likely end Wednesday night or as late as Thursday morning. With temperatures Wednesday night dipping into the low to mid-30s over most of our area, there is a chance that we may get cold enough soon enough to allow for a light wintry mix to develop over the NW edge of the area.

Sunshine will finally return to the ArkLaTex starting Friday. This will begin another warming trend. Thursday will likely be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 40s. Temperatures Friday will likely return to the upper 50s to low 60s. We should return to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by the beginning of next week. Most of next weekend is looking dry, however, one model does indicate that a fast-moving disturbance may squeeze out a little bit of rain early Saturday. I will have the latest on this system and Tuesday’s severe weather risk in a live update Monday evening at 8:30 pm see you then here.

–Todd Warren

