Cold front to bring breezy weather later today, cooler tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On the heels of yesterday’s cold front, we will have another cold front move thorugh Friday dropping our temperatures as we head into the weekend.

The cold morning temperatures have returned as we will be in the 30s and low 40s at sunrise. Today is one of those days we will have 2 different weather patterns playing out across the ArkLaTex. Areas along and south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana will generally see sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 70s. The northern ArkLaTex will have highs in the mid-60s. The cold front will move into the I-30 corridor by mid to late morning where we will see increasing clouds and a very slight chance of light rain.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Once the cold front clears the region this afternoon it will turn breezy, with sustained northwest winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour, and gusts up to 20 miles per hour. This will set up a chilly evening, so if you have any outdoor plans, including the high school football games, take a jacket as evening temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Lows will eventually fall into the 30s overnight. We may see a brief freeze in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

Friday night forecast low temperatures

The weekend will start sunny and cool, with high temperatures struggling to reach 60 degrees, wind will be out of the north at 10 miles per hour so you will feel a cool breeze throughout the day Saturday.

Saturday forecast high temperatures

A comfortable warming trend will push highs to near 70 degrees Sunday, with an increase in clouds as another dry cold front moves through the region. This will keep highs in the upper 60s Monday, with a warming trend Tuesday and Wednesday taking our highs into the mid and upper 70s.

Next week’s cold front is forecast to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms may accompany this front, but it’s too early to tell if there will be any threat of severe weather. Expect a temperature drop into the 60s behind the front late next week.