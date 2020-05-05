Cold front to bring comfortable temperatures and a chance of rain and storms Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front moving into the northern ArkLaTex has triggered a few severe thunderstorms north of I-30, with reports of golf ball-sized hail in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. This activity should decrease in intensity in the upcoming hours, but some redevelopment is expected late this morning and into the afternoon.

1-hour radar loop

If the storms hold together the worst of the weather would be through Texarkana between 7-8 a.m., with storms losing any hail by the time they move south into Louisiana and most of east Texas. Some redevelopment is possible later this morning and into the afternoon, but any severe storms are expected to stay north of the ArkLaTex this afternoon and evening.

This cold front will bring comfortable temperatures today. We will begin the day in the 60s and low 70s. A north breeze settling in behind the front throughout the day will clear the humidity out of the region and bring highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Yesterday we were near 90 degrees so it will be warm but not too hot.

A beautiful pattern takes over Wednesday and Thursday with dry days in the forecast, and highs remaining near 80 degrees.

Our next cold front is set to arrive Friday. It will bring a round of scattered thunderstorms during the day. There remains some uncertainty as far as timing and storm threats, but it appears we will have at least some low-end potential for severe weather so check back for updates.

Next storm threat arriving Friday

The weekend is looking great, as we’ll see any lingering rain wrap up Saturday with sun taking over, and weekend highs in the low to mid 70s.