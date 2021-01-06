Cold front to bring heavy rain and cooler weather Wednesday, coldest stretch of Winter on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The chance for rain is going to increase as a cold front arrives this morning with widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms expected for much of the afternoon. Behind this front, colder air will settle in for the remainder of the week, the weekend, and into next week as well.

Mostly cloudy skies are in place this morning, but we are seeing a few rain showers develop across northeast Texas and Oklahoma. The I-30 corridor may be most impacted by the rain for the morning commute. Temperatures through 9 a.m. will be in the 40s in most areas. Take a jacket and an umbrella if you leave home today.

1-hour radar loop

Rainfall is expected to increase later this morning and be ongoing for much of the afternoon and evening. We will likely see a few embedded thunderstorms this afternoon, but we are not anticipating any severe weather today. That said, a few storms south of I-20 in East Texas and Louisiana may tap into warmer air and have the potential for a few high wind gusts and frequent lightning. The rain is expected to be ongoing into this evening before tapering overnight and into Thursday morning.

The rain today will be heavy at times, and forecast models are in good agreement that most of the ArkLaTex will average between 1 and 2 inches of rain. It now looks like we could see some 2 to 3-inch accumulations along I-30. Coming off of heavy rain last week, it’s possible these totals could bring localized roadway flooding for the afternoon and evening commute. We are not under a Flash Flood Watch.

After sunshine and enjoyable temperatures Monday and Tuesday, it will be cooler today with highs in the 40s and 50s in most areas. In addition to the cold temperatures, we will be dealing with a breezy southeast wind turning northwest later in the day between 10 and 20 miles per hour, and a few gusts over 20 miles per hour which will add a wind-chill along with blowing rain.

Clouds will be the theme of our weather pattern Thursday. We may still have a few areas of light rain or drizzle at sunrise, but we will likely dry out through the morning but remain overcast through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 40s with a breezy northwest wind bringing wind-chill temperatures in the 30s or low 40s throughout the day.

We’ll pull in a little more sunshine Friday and Saturday but stay chilly with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Another cold front will move into the region Sunday. The forecast models are in better agreement this morning that this system will stay south of the ArkLaTex. This means the potential for rain and snow is decreasing, but at this point, we can’t rule out maybe a brief snow shower at some point Sunday with little to no accumulations. Given that we are 5 days out from this, a lot could change so keep up with the forecast this week. The front will reinforce the cold air late this weekend and into next week.