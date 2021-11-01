Cold front to bring midweek rain and chilly weather later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will start the week with a few days of comfortable weather, but our next cold front is not far off, and it will bring another shot of rain and cooler weather later this week.

Feeling cool on this Monday morning as early day temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. There will be some areas of patchy fog early in the day.

Temperatures will warm nicely, winding up near 70 at the lunch hour, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wind will be light and out of the east and southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We will see an increase in clouds across the northern ArkLaTex today as a stationary front is stalled across Oklahoma and Arkansas. There may be a brief rain shower at some point resulting in trace accumulations, but the majority of us will have dry weather and a lot of sunshine today.

The increase in clouds will continue tonight and tomorrow, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. There will be a chance of scattered showers mainly across the northern ArkLaTex Tuesday.

An increase in rainfall is expected Wednesday as a cold front begins to move south across the region. The slow moving front will keep a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms going for much of the day. Highs will drop into the 50s. No severe weather is expected.

The rain will linger into Thurday morning before coming to an end during the day. Given the slow movement of the front forecast models are in decent agreement we could see an 1 to 2 inches of beneficial rainfall.

The air behind this cold front may wind up being the coldest of the season so far, with lows in the 30s late this week and into the weekend, and daytime highs in the 50s Wednesday through Friday in many areas. The weekend will be sunny and cool with highs in the 60s.