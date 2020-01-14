Cold front to bring more scattered storms Wednesday

Look for the above-normal temperatures to stick around for most of the week ahead. The chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorms could linger into the weekend. Colder air settles in by the end of the weekend.

Tuesday was a cloudy, foggy and warmer day over the ArkLaTex. We did see some scattered showers and thunderstorms but most of that rain has been confined to the southern half of the area. Don’t look for much change Wednesday. We likely won’t have the issues with fog that we had this morning. We will continue to see plenty of clouds, above-normal temperatures and a chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm. Futurecast indicates that the best chance for rain will likely be over the heart of the area between Texarkana and Shreveport. While we are looking at some thunder, any severe weather risk is looking low. Given the scattered nature of any rain for the next few days, rainfall total will vary greatly from place to place. Many locations will see totals of less than 1/4″ while some could see new rainfall totals of over an inch.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

This general weather pattern will continue until a cold front moves through the area Friday night into Saturday morning. We’ll see a brief cool down ahead of this front Thursday. We will warm up again Friday and then cool down for good behind the Saturday front. Look for highs through Wednesday to stay in the 70s. We’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s Thursday. They will likely return to the 70s Friday and then cool to the 50s by the end of the weekend. Sunday. The final cold front could produce a few thunderstorms but as of right now severe weather is not much of a concern.

Longer range models show that once we cool down this weekend, we could stay rather chilly for most of next week with near or below normal temperatures. I will have the latest on the rain on the way in the coming days as well as the outlook for the rest of the month in my live update Tuesday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

