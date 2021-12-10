Cold front to bring possible severe storms Friday night and cooler temperatures this weekend

Strong to possibly storms are expected over parts of the ArkLaTex Friday night. Much cooler air invades the area this weekend. Highs return to the 70s next week with more rain expected late in the week and next weekend.

Friday was another very warm day in the ArkLaTex. The record-high temperature for today’s date in Shreveport is 78 degrees last set just last year. We will probably see that record shattered today with highs likely climbing into the lower to even middle 80s. In case you are wondering, the all-time warmest temperature ever recorded during the month of December is 84 degrees. A strong cold front will move through the area Friday night. We will cool off dramatically behind the front this weekend. Look for temperatures Saturday morning to dip into the 40s and 50s. We will likely see daytime highs in the 50s Saturday afternoon. We will get even colder Saturday night with lows in the low to middle 30s. Highs Sunday will likely stay slightly below normal in the mid to upper 50s.

Futurecast shows that thunderstorms will develop along the cold front sometime around midnight. As of right now, it appears that the storms will form pretty close to if not a little southeast of Shreveport. This activity will strengthen as it moves across the southeast half of the area late tonight. Severe weather will be possible with wind becoming our biggest concern. It still appears as if the tornado risk will be low for our area but we cannot totally rule out seeing a tornado or two. Those storms will move out of the area before sunrise Saturday morning. Most of the area will stay mostly cloudy Saturday as a gusty northerly wind pumps in the chilly air. The clouds will decrease Saturday night and sunshine will return Sunday and Monday.

Rainfall totals will depend on where the storms eventually develop. Totals over the northwest half of the area will probably not get much rain at all. The southeast half of the area will likely see amounts of ¼ to ½” A few isolated spots over the SE edge of the area could see up to 1”.

Upper-level high pressure will build over the southern half of the country early next week. This will bring back the warm temperatures as highs will likely return to the 70s and lows will warm to the 50s and 60s. The upper-level high will shift to the east late next week. This will allow the chance of rain to return to our area probably starting Thursday. The threat of rain could reach its peak next weekend.

