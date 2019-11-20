Cold front to bring possible storms Thursday night through Friday

Rain chances begin Thursday and reach their peak Friday as a cold front moves in. Severe weather will be possible but should be isolated. Cooler temperatures return for the weekend. Thanksgiving Day could be cloudy, rainy and chilly.

Wednesday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Despite the return of some clouds, temperatures remained above normal with highs soaring back into the 70s. The above-normal temperatures will likely continue until a cold front moves through the region on Friday. It should be warm enough and we should have enough moisture in place to produce some heavy rain at times. Thunderstorms will be a decent possibility, however, the risk for severe storms looks rather low. Any severe weather reports both Thursday and Friday should be rather isolated. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a ‘marginal’ severe weather risk.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Most of the rain that we will receive in the coming day will likely fall on Friday. A few storms will be possible Thursday but that activity will likely be confined to the northern edge of the area. As the cold front moves through Friday, thunderstorms will spread to the southeast producing a few periods of heavy rain. Look for the rain to end from northwest to southeast Friday afternoon and evening. Futurecast indicates that an inch or two will be possible over the northern half of the area. The south half will likely see lighter totals of less than one inch.

The weekend is still looking dry and cooler. We’ll see plenty of sunshine both Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be coolest Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Highs will likely return to near 70 by Monday.

Our next possible rainmaker will move through the area on Tuesday. Models are now hinting that most of the rain with this system will develop near our area and then strengthen as it moves to our east. As of right now, I’m not too concerned about any severe weather with this system. We will then turn cooler Wednesday and most of the Thanksgiving weekend. A cool rain will be possible Thanksgiving Day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see a quick warm-up Friday as another storm system approaches from the west. This system could bring more thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday of next week. Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm for a live update that will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

