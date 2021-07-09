Cold front to bring possible strong storms Saturday night and Sunday

Look for the weekend to begin with more sunshine and less rain. It will end with a cold front bringing some strong thunderstorms. A hotter and drier weather pattern sets up for most of next week.

Friday was a mostly cloudy day around most of the ArkLaTex with some scattered showers and thundershowers. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and have warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will likely see more sunshine mixing in with the clouds Saturday. Temperatures Saturday morning will start in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs should be pretty close to normal for this time of year in the low to middle 90s.

Futurecast shows that the scattered showers and thunderstorms that have moved into the area today will likely end Friday evening. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds Saturday. Most of the area will stay dry with just a few isolated thundershowers mainly over the southeast half of the area. We will then see a cold front move into the area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. This front will bring a band of weakening storms to the area. Those storms will begin to strengthen Sunday afternoon over the southern half of the area as the front continues to creep south through the area. The rain will decrease Sunday night over the southern part of the area. We will continue to see a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly over the south half of the area during the day Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that severe weather will be possible over pretty much all of the area as the front moves through. As of right now, we have a marginal severe weather risk. That means that any severe weather issues should be rather isolated. Wind will be our main concern with some hail also possible in isolated spots.

Futurecast still indicates that the heaviest rain will fall over the southern half of the area where one to more than two inches will be possible. Amounts should approach an inch over the northern half of the area.

The chance of rain will begin to decrease Tuesday as we gradually settle into a drier and hotter weather pattern for the last half of next week and possibly next weekend. Daytime highs will be below normal Sunday and Monday thanks to clouds and rain. Once we dry out, daytime highs will eventually return to the middle 90s. Overnight lows will begin next week in the lower 70s. We should warm into the middle 70s for the end of the week.

–Todd Warren